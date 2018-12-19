You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australian bank regulator to remove cap on interest-only mortgages

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 6:42 AM

07222918.jpg
Australia's banking regulator said on Wednesday it was removing a cap on interest-only loans for residential property on the grounds that the measure had reached its objective of curbing higher-risk lending practices.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's banking regulator said on Wednesday it was removing a cap on interest-only loans for residential property on the grounds that the measure had reached its objective of curbing higher-risk lending practices.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said IT would remove the cap on Jan 1 after it "led to a marked reduction in the proportion of new interest-only lending, which is now significantly below the 30 per cent threshold".

APRA introduced the limit in March 2017 amid concerns about a housing bubble. Residential property prices in Australian major cities have since fallen the most in three decades. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

SPH Reit diversifies Down Under

Roxy-Pacific won't proceed with purchase of NZ building

Vancouver home prices continue to decline

Mapletree buys Chennai IT office hub

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

Homebuilder sentiment in US tumbles to lowest level since 2015

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_RJPRU_3647296.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
SME

Prudential's new digital ecosystem aims to help SMEs retain talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening