You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australian garbage collector joins firms hit by propery downturn

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 11:46 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian garbage handler Bingo Industries Ltd on Monday said it had missed its forecasts for first-half building-waste growth due to slowing construction activity, joining a host of firms feeling the pinch of a property market downturn.

Bingo's shares fell by almost half on the news, which follows weak results at businesses from car repairers to building suppliers, developers and realtors as the sharpest home price falls in a generation reverberate through the economy.

Tighter lending, higher taxes on foreigners and an apartment glut have wiped out nearly two years of property price gains in recent months, which has pushed construction approvals to five-year lows and squeezed retailers as consumers tighten up.

"I think what Bingo is telling us is that overall the property cycle is weak and it's going to remain weak," said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at stockbroker Blue Ocean Equity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also shows that a slowdown in construction is no longer just turning up in forward indicators, but already being felt, as the Sydney-based company said growth at its building and demolition collection businesses was slower than forecast.

"Pricing is actually going backwards," Bingo Chief Executive Officer Daniel Tartak said on a conference call with analysts, citing competition.

Bingo shares had their worst day since the company listed in 2017, plunging 45 per cent to A$1.20 (S$1.15). The broader market rose 0.6 per cent.

The property downturn has put investors and the central bank on the lookout for signs of a broader economic malaise.

Australia's largest listed realtor, McGrath Ltd on Monday posted a first-half loss and said market conditions were expected to remain soft during 2019.

Housing classified websites REA Group Ltd and Domain Holdings Australia Ltd have forecast slower growth, building supplier Boral Ltd has cut its earnings outlook and auto sellers and repairers have reported weak results.

Developer Mirvac Group and electronics seller JB Hi-Fi Ltd have bucked the trend.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Singaporeans loving the luxury homes foreigners can't buy 

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

Oasis Terraces mall opens in Punggol

Qatar's real estate market faces reality check ahead of World Cup

Big project launches expected to drive home sales from March

Millennium & Copthorne expects Brexit-led hiring crunch

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
3 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
4 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses

Must Read

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1%, biggest drop in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Hyflux, iX Biopharma, Frasers Property, Challenger, Courts

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening