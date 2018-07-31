You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australian home investors in full retreat as prices fall

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 10:57 AM

224436180.jpg
Growth in Australian home loans for investment hit record lows in June as tighter lending standards and hikes in some mortgage rates sucked the life out of the buy-to-let sector, piling further pressure on house prices.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Growth in Australian home loans for investment hit record lows in June as tighter lending standards and hikes in some mortgage rates sucked the life out of the buy-to-let sector, piling further pressure on house prices.

Tuesday's figures showed the stock of outstanding credit for home investment fell 0.1 per cent in June, from May. That was the first drop since the global financial crisis and only the third decline in the near-30 year history of the series.

Annual growth in investor credit slowed to an all-time low of 1.6 per cent, a long way from the 10 per cent-plus seen at the peak of the housing boom in 2015.

That dragged growth in overall housing credit down to a four-year trough of 5.6 per cent, leaving loans totalling A$1.77 trillion (S$1.78 trillion).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Much of this cooling has been intentional as regulators clamped down on risky lending to head off a housing bubble that might ultimately hurt consumers and the economy in general.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has so far been content with the results, though it has recently sounded more concerned about the impact of falling home prices given the country's dangerous levels of household debt.

An added wrinkle has been an increase in funding costs for banks over the last few months which had put upward pressure on mortgage rates.

In a recent report, Moody's Investors Service noted that 16 small and midsize banks had raised their home loan rates in the face of higher wholesale costs and slower loan growth.

The four major banks had held off so far, in part due to intense public scrutiny amid a government inquiry which had turned up evidence of widespread misdeeds in the industry.

Moody's suspected that might not last.

"The rate hikes by the smaller banks may be paving the way for the major banks to raise their rates and preserve margins, despite the politically charged environment," the agency said.

While such a move would be positive for bank profits and their credit quality, it would come at a tough time for the once red-hot markets of Sydney and Melbourne.

The latest data from property consultant CoreLogic showed prices for the combined capital cities were heading for their tenth straight month of decline in July.

Sydney has led the retreat with values down 5.4 per cent on a year ago, while prices in Melbourne eased 0.4 per cent. That was the first time both cities had turned negative since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The softness in home lending and prices has in turn clouded the outlook for construction activity, though the damage has been limited by rapid population growth.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed approvals to build new homes bounced 6.4 percent in June, well above forecasts of a flat outcome.

Overall, approvals were still running around an historically high rate of 230,000 a year, countering concerns of a major downturn in construction anytime soon.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Far East Hospitality Trust reports 4.1% rise in DPS for Q2

Ascendas Reit's Q1 DPU falls 1.2%; net property income rises 3.8%

Fragrant Gardens seeks S$65m reserve price

Completed condo price rise eases to 0.7% in June: NUS index

Lotte considers selling China malls amid anti-Korean sentiment

New York's posh penthouses become people's playgrounds

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Tech stocks take a beating in early Tuesday trade after US rout

Jul 31, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening