You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australian home prices jump most in 16 years, rest of economy lags

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIAN home prices rose at the fastest pace in 16 years in November as record-low interest rates and looser lending standards turned bust into boom, though other economic news out on Monday was not nearly as upbeat.

Property consultant CoreLogic reported home prices across the country climbed 1.7 per cent in November from October, the largest monthly gain since 2003.

Sydney led the race with a jump of 2.7 per cent for November, while prices for houses alone scored the largest increase since 1988.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Melbourne gained 2.2 per cent and both cities posted positive annual growth, a world away from the double-digit declines experienced earlier this year.

SEE ALSO

Australia home prices rise broadly in April

That should be a windfall for consumer wealth, given that the housing stock in Australia is valued at A$6.6 trillion (S$6.1 trillion), more than three times the country's annual gross economic product (GDP).

"The Aussie property market is booming," said Ryan Felsman, a senior economist at CommSec. "Listings remain at very low levels, residential home building is falling and population growth remains solid."

Housing has been the clearest winner from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) easing campaign, having cut rates three times since June to a historic low of 0.75 per cent.

The central bank holds its December policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold steady as it gauges the impact of past stimulus.

Financial markets have fully priced in one more cut to 0.5 per cent next year, and some chance of a move to 0.25 per cent.

A sustained rebound in home values could prove a saviour for the construction sector, which has seen a severe downturn. Data out on Monday showed approvals to build new homes slid 8.1 per cent in October, wiping out a promising bounce in September.

The construction industry is the third-largest employer in the country with 1.2 million workers so the slowdown is an unwelcome threat to jobs.

Figures from ANZ showed job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet fell 1.7 per cent in November.

That was a worrying omen for the official employment report which had already suffered its biggest drop in three years in October.

"While we expect Q3 GDP data to show growth starting to gradually pick up from its low, the fact that job ads are still falling suggests that the softness in the labour market has a way to run," said ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch. The GDP report is out on Wednesday and is forecast to show annual growth picking up to 1.7 per cent from a decade-low of 1.4 per cent. REUTERS

Real Estate

Frasers' logistics and commercial Reits propose S$1.58b merger

Robinson Centre close to being sold: sources

'Limited' risk of big price correction for S-Reits

Redas urges developers to be more prudent in land purchase, capital allocation

HK property faces trust deficit

Paris luxury real estate shines as London suffers Brexit blues

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US factory activity, construction spending unexpectedly fall

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity contracted further in November amid a slump in new orders while construction...

Dec 3, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

WTO faces cliff-edge crisis next week as mediator eyes departure

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organisation's appellate body will cease to function in any capacity starting Dec 11 when...

Dec 2, 2019 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling falls as probability of hung parliament grows

[LONDON] The pound was sluggish on Monday as polls showed that the Conservative Party was leading albeit with a...

Dec 2, 2019 11:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Swee Hong sinks into red with losses in Q1 FY2020, FY2019

WATCH-LISTED construction company Swee Hong sank into the red for both FY2019 as well as its first-quarter results...

Dec 2, 2019 11:36 PM
Life & Culture

Shelley Morrison,'Will & Grace' actress, dies at 83

[NEW YORK] Shelley Morrison, whose 64-year acting career included playing the memorable maid Rosario on NBC's "...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly