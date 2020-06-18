You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australian house prices to go down under this year, no respite in sight: poll

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 8:31 AM

nz_aushousing_180642.jpg
Australian house prices will decline this year and next as the damage from the coronavirus pandemic's disruption to the economy lingers on, with demand wilting on higher unemployment and lower immigration, a Reuters poll showed.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian house prices will decline this year and next as the damage from the coronavirus pandemic's disruption to the economy lingers on, with demand wilting on higher unemployment and lower immigration, a Reuters poll showed.

So far, the coronavirus has infected over 8.2 million people worldwide, including over 7,300 people in Australia. The pandemic has almost certainly marked the onset of a recession in the A$2.0 trillion (S$1.91 trillion) economy after nearly three decades of continuous economic growth.

Australian house prices were expected to decline an average 5.0 per cent nationally this year and tumble another 3.6 per cent next year, according to the June 10-17 Reuters poll of 13 property market analysts.

That marks a U-turn from just three months ago when house prices were predicted to rise 7.0 per cent this year and 4.0 per cent next.

When asked how quickly Australian housing market activity would recover to pre-Covid levels, all but two of 11 analysts said it would be gradual.

SEE ALSO

Australia's central bank sees house prices falling 7% over the next year

"House prices will fall materially into 2021 as demand retreats on the back of deteriorating household finances and reduced population growth as border closures reduce net migration. This will remove a major driver of housing demand and economic growth," noted Adelaide Timbrell, economist at ANZ.

In a worst-case scenario, the median forecast of a slightly smaller sample pointed toward a 10.0 per cent decline in prices this year and a further 8.0 per cent slide in 2021, with forecasts ranging from -3.0 per cent to as low as -30.0 per cent for both years.

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne, where demand is mostly driven by overseas migrants, were forecast to fall 5.0 per cent and 7.0 per cent in 2020, respectively, sliding again by over 3.0 per cent in 2021.

In Brisbane and Adelaide they were expected to fall anywhere between 0.5 per cent and 4.0 per cent this year and next.

When asked what would be the biggest hurdles to the country's housing market over the coming year, all 12 analysts said lower immigration and higher unemployment.

But the Australian government has announced a slew of measures, like loan payment holidays and a A$680 million package to encourage eligible residents to construct or significantly renovate their homes.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has also stepped in by lowering its interest rate to a record low of 0.25 per cent, resulting in cheaper mortgages. But demand for housing has been low.

"Government stimulus may delay this weakness, but it won't be enough to prevent lower house prices eventually," added ANZ's Timbrell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

IReit Global bags five-year lease for office space in Barcelona property

Mapletree Investments reports 18% drop in net profit to S$1.78b

Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties

Several recent GCB deals had viewings before circuit breaker

9 carpark rooftop farming sites get 88 proposals

Australia's central bank sees house prices falling 7% over the next year

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

US pulled out of stalled talks on digital services taxes: Lighthizer

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided to pull out of negotiations on digital services taxes with...

Jun 18, 2020 08:27 AM
Transport

Qantas halts most international flights until October on border closure

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Thursday it had cancelled most international flights until late October after the...

Jun 18, 2020 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global bags five-year lease for office space in Barcelona property

IREIT Global has secured a "pivotal" five-year lease from a tenant for 3,450 square metres (sq m) of office space in...

Jun 18, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on virus worries, higher yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as traders weighed economic recovery hopes against fears of a second...

Jun 18, 2020 08:11 AM
Government & Economy

US vows to curb China and Russia in space

[WASHINGTON] The United States wants to prevent China and Russia from taking control of space and will look to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.