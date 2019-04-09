You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's Crown Resorts gets US$7.1b takeover approach from Wynn Resorts

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 8:59 AM

lwx_crown_090419_45.jpg
Australia's Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it was in talks with Las Vegas rival Wynn Resorts about a potential A$10 billion (S$9.65 billion) buyout, sending Crown shares up more than a fifth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it was in talks with Las Vegas rival Wynn Resorts about a potential A$10 billion (S$9.65 billion) buyout, sending Crown shares up more than a fifth.

The proposal has an implied value of A$14.75 a share, half in cash and half in Wynn Resorts shares, Crown said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange. Wynn is the world's second-largest casino company.

"The discussions between Crown and Wynn are at a preliminary stage and no agreement has been reached between the parties in relation to the structure, value or terms of a transaction," Crown said in a statement.

Crown shares rose 21 per cent in early trading following the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale would fetch about A$4.7 billion for the company's former executive chairman, James Packer, who owns 47 per cent of the company and quit the board in 2018 for personal reasons.

A spokesman for Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd, which holds Mr Packer's stake in Crown, was not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Dairy Farm en bloc bid fails, Laguna Park relaunched for sale

China to ease residency curbs in smaller cities, boost infrastructure

Boom risks taking Swiss real estate off-piste

Frasers unit's sustainability loan flags growth prospect for tiny market in Asia-Pac

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE, OUE C-Reit, UOB, Tuan Sing Holdings

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$600m 3.75% notes due 2029

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening