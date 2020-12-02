You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's housing market roars back, boosting wealth and construction

Record-low interest rates stoking demand from first-time buyers, lifting approvals for new homes to 20-year highs
Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201202_WEEAUST2_4350068.jpg
The construction sector is showing signs of revival with approvals for new homes beating all expectations with a rise of 3.8 per cent in October.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S housing market has come roaring back to life as record-low interest rates stoke demand from first-time buyers, lifting approvals for new homes to 20-year highs and delivering a major windfall to consumer wealth.

Data from property consultant CoreLogic out on Tuesday showed home prices rose 0.8 per cent in November, twice the gain seen in October, leaving them 3.1 per cent up on the year.

"In November, demand for NAB home loans was stronger than we've seen for more than two years," said National Australia Bank executive for home ownership Andy Kerr. "Applications over the past six weeks are up more than 25 per cent against the prior six weeks.

"We expect strong interest to continue given the likelihood of low rates for several years." That will be a welcome boost to consumer spending power given Australia's housing stock is estimated to be worth a heady A$7.2 trillion (S$7.1 trillion).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It has already revived the construction sector with approvals for new homes beating all expectations with a rise of 3.8 per cent in October. Approvals for detached houses were up almost 32 per cent on a year ago, at the highest since 2000.

That was a remarkable turnaround from the depths of the novel coronavirus lockdown in April when analysts feared home prices could dive 10 per cent or more this year, and owes much to aggressive fiscal and monetary easing.

Just last month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates to an all-time low of 0.1 per cent and ramped up its bond buying in an effort to compress mortgage costs even further.

The central bank stood pat at its last policy meeting of the year on Tuesday, as expected, as recent data points to a faster economic recovery than first thought.

Figures due on Wednesday are forecast to show gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded by 2.5 per cent in the third quarter, the largest gain since 2008. That would partially recoup the second quarter's 7.0 per cent decline and leave output down 4.5 per cent on the year.

Consumer spending has led the recovery as massive fiscal stimulus underpinned incomes and employment. Data out on Tuesday showed government spending rose another 1.2 per cent in the third quarter, adding 0.3 percentage points to GDP.

All this spending did suck in more foreign goods such that net exports subtracted a sizeable 1.9 percentage points from GDP in the quarter.

Yet the strength of Chinese demand for Australian resources meant the country still notched up a solid current account surplus of A$10 billion. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

CapitaLand sells three Japan malls, Seoul office block for S$448m; enters Japan logistics sector

SC Capital unit proposed as Eagle Hospitality Reit's new manager

Keppel Land to divest remaining 30% stake in Dong Nai Waterfront City

UK November house prices jump by most in nearly 6 years

China new home price growth cools in November, private survey shows

US October pending home sales unexpectedly fall for a second month

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Giuliani said to have discussed a pardon with Trump

[NEW YORK] Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer who has led the most extensive efforts to damage his...

Dec 1, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Moderna seeking approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] American biotechnology company Moderna has asked the authorities in Singapore to approve the use of its...

Dec 1, 2020 11:47 PM
Real Estate

Vornado to cut 70 jobs, reduce salaries in bid to slash expenses

[NEW YORK] Vornado Realty Trust, a major Manhattan property owner, is cutting costs as the pandemic roils New York'...

Dec 1, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in...

Dec 1, 2020 11:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Century 21 sells US$175m pandemic legal claim

[NEW YORK] There's an unusual asset up for grabs in Century 21 Stores' going-out-of-business sale: a long-shot legal...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Giuliani said to have discussed a pardon with Trump

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for