You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's housing sector slump shows up in another sickly set of data

Construction activity slows to weakest in five-and-a-half years
Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S construction activity has slowed to the weakest in five-and-a-half years as tighter lending conditions and falling prices weigh on the housing market.

The Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index fell 1.9 points to 42.6 in December 2018, the lowest since June 2013 as the sector shrank for a fourth straight month.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apartment building was the weakest performing sector, falling for a ninth straight month and at the sharpest rate since mid-2012. Such projects were favoured by investors in the five-year boom that peaked last year, but demand has fallen off amid tighter lending curbs.

All four sectors of the gauge - house building, apartments, commercial and engineering - contracted in December, with declines in house and apartment activity the most marked in six years. That could weigh on fourth-quarter GDP and jobs data, with construction accounting for about 10 per cent of both indicators.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is closely watching construction activity, last month noting that the outstanding pipeline remained large and investment robust. Still, the rapid pace of Sydney house-price falls and worsening related indicators will likely prompt some commentary in its next interest-rate decision in February.

The downturn in Sydney's property market is set to deepen as tighter lending standards and the worst slump in values since the late 1980s cause nervous buyers to sit on the sidelines. Apartment approvals fell the most in a decade in November in another sign of investors pulling back. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Yoma in Thai bond offering of 2.3b baht

Oxley shares add 7% on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Workspace provider IWG takes space at Capitol Singapore

Older London offices could become a bargain

US$13m cliffside mansion up for sale in Mexico

Mystery buyer forfeits HK$36m after changing mind on prime Hong Kong property

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening