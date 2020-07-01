You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's Lendlease Group scraps dividend as lockdown hits earnings

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 11:12 AM

[BENGALURU] Australia's Lendlease Group said on Wednesday it will record a loss in fiscal year 2020 as delays and reduced productivity across segments due to Covid-19 restrictions dented its earnings, and added that it would not pay any dividends.

The construction firm said it expects a statutory loss after tax in the range of A$230 million (S$220.6 million) to A$340 million. It had recorded a net profit after tax attributable to shareholders of A$467 million last year.

Due to lockdown restrictions across the globe, Lendlease faced delays in securing fresh projects, with its construction segment experiencing lower productivity and delay in starting work overseas, the Australian company said in a statement.

The firm also scrapped its final dividend for the fiscal year, citing a possible hit to its earnings from the Covid-19 pandemic. It had declared a final dividend of 30 Australian cents a share last year.

The Sydney-based company had raised about A$1.15 billion in April to cushion the blow from market uncertainty induced by the pandemic, and also withdrew its forecasts.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise on stimulus hopes; New Zealand lower

Lendlease said on Wednesday it expects to include about A$525 million of the estimated A$550 million pre-tax restructuring costs to exit its non-core business in its financial year 2020 accounts.

Shares of the construction firm slumped up to 7.4 per cent to A$11.46, marking their worst intraday fall since March 27, before recovering to gain 0.65 per cent as of 10.03am SGT on Wednesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Australia home prices slip in June, but sales rebound: CoreLogic

Tung Lok unit renews Orchard Central lease for one year

S'pore private home prices down 1.1% q-o-q in Q2 2020: URA flash estimate

ESR-Reit secures two new tenants at 8 Tuas South Lane

Beauty World site set to catalyse area's rejuvenation

US pending home sales post record gain in May

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 10:55 AM
Technology

Google pushes back US office reopening plan after virus surge

[NEW YORK] Google is pushing back a plan to reopen its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several western...

Jul 1, 2020 10:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam unit obtains US$375m European revolving credit facility

OLAM Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olam International, has completed the refinancing of its revolving...

Jul 1, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

IMF sees Asia's pain persisting as virus curbs limit recovery

[HONG KONG] Asia's loss of economic output due to the deadly coronavirus will likely persist until 2022, according...

Jul 1, 2020 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

China's factory activity expands, but job losses quicken amid weak exports: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown...

Jul 1, 2020 10:28 AM
Government & Economy

US fatalities on rise with more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the country...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.