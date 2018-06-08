You are here

Home > Real Estate

Austria widens investigation into price fixing in construction industry

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 10:44 PM

doc70hsqubvtz8qu64jjal_doc6wl5is805d434qngbf7.jpg
Austria has widened an investigation into price-fixing in its construction sector after prosecutors said a probe last year had led to new evidence of suspected rigging.

[VIENNA] Austria has widened an investigation into price-fixing in its construction sector after prosecutors said a probe last year had led to new evidence of suspected rigging.

The prosecutors' office said on Friday that it was now investigating 220 companies or individuals on suspicion of price-fixing in the sector since 2006. Leading Austrian construction companies and a large number of medium-sized firms were suspected of repeated involvement in price rigging, it said.

There is concern that there may be "a long-standing and in the economy firmly established system of agreements restricting competition in procurement procedures mainly in civil engineering and roadway construction in Austria," the prosecutors said in a statement.

Some of the 220 have been under investigation since last year and it was unclear how many additional companies or individuals had been drawn into the probe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The prosecutors said their investigation, which is looking at contracts since 2006, had found evidence of illegal pricing agreements in more than 350 tender procedures.

Construction company Strabag and rival Porr have each said that five of their respective Austrian branches were recently searched in connection with the 2017 probe.

Both said they were fully cooperating with the authorities.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Mandarin Oriental hotel in London catches fire

House-price inflation in Asia 'under control'

May resale prices for flats dip 1.8% y-o-y: SRX

Mumbai slums get colourful makeover

WCG to net A$147m in Australia sales proceeds

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc70hktrz7qg55r4p8p6y_doc6ydjp6dki7dm3nhdl44.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

doc70hktrz7qg55r4p8p6y_doc6ydjp6dki7dm3nhdl44.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc70hj8ylhbxs5bp7y8kc_doc6u3kxygcpc2159ymy18h.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wilmar, OCBC peg interest rate on US$200m loan to sustainability performance

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX instructs China Taisan to conduct special audit of itself

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening