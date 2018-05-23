You are here

Balestier Regency up for collective sale with S$218m minimum expected price

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 12:50 PM
Subject to approval from the relevant authorities, the maximum allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 173,408.9 sq ft could potentially yield about 230 apartments with an average size of 753 sq ft per unit for the new condominium development, Teakhwa Real Estate said.
PHOTO: TEAKHWA REAL ESTATE

BALESTIER Regency, a 72-unit condominium complex off Balestier Road, has been launched for collective sale by tender on Wednesday with a minimum expected price of S$218 million, marketer Teakhwa Real Estate said. 

This indicative price translates to a land rate of S$1,264.9 per square feet per plot ratio (psf ppr), including a development charge of S$1.35 million. The land price would be reduced to about S$1,220.9 psf ppr, if the 10 per cent bonus balcony area is included, according to Teakhwa Real Estate. 

In addition, the 61,951.8 square foot (sq ft) freehold residential site has a plot ratio of 2.8, and an allowable height of up to 36 storeys. 

Subject to approval from the relevant authorities, the maximum allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 173,408.9 sq ft could potentially yield about 230 apartments with an average size of 753 sq ft per unit for the new condominium development, Teakhwa Real Estate said. 

The property is located next to Shaw Plaza, a five-storey shopping mall which houses Shaw Theatres, NTUC FairPrice and fast food outlets including KFC and McDonald's. It is also within one kilometre of Hong Wen Primary School, and within two kilometres of St Joseph Institution (Junior) and CHIJ Toa Payoh.

The nearest MRT stations are Novena and Toa Payoh MRT stations. 

"For its central city location, freehold tenure, huge land size and undemanding land rate expectation, we can expect strong developers' interest for this attractive site," said Sieow Teak Hwa, managing director of Teakhwa Real Estate.

The tender for Balestier Regency will close on June 21, 2018 at 3pm. 

