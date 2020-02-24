You are here

Home > Real Estate

Bangkok has 100,000 empty apartments. It could soon have more

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 10:46 AM

[BANGKOK] Bangkok's condominium market, once a favorite of Chinese investors, faces a bleak year as the novel coronavirus outbreak keeps buyers away.

Foreigners are set to account for as little as 10 per cent of purchases in 2020, down from a fifth two years ago, consultancy Agency for Real Estate Affairs estimates. Chinese buyers used to provide the bulk of overseas interest but are now hampered by the travel curbs and economic havoc sparked by the disease.

"The demand from foreigners may disappear in the first half following the outbreak," said Sopon Pornchokchai, the consultancy's president, adding that there are 100,000 vacant condominiums in and around Bangkok. "We'll need to rely on local buyers, but that won't be easy."

The Bank of Thailand has loosened mortgage-lending rules to encourage domestic purchasers but developers remain wary. For instance, Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen, the chief executive of major Thai developer Land & Houses Pcl, last month said the firm is "afraid" of the condominium segment.

Even before the coronavirus spread from China, foreign interest was flagging as the outlook for an economy reliant on trade and tourism deteriorated amid currency strength in 2019 and the US-China trade war.

SEE ALSO

Bangkok steps up its fight against plastic trash

Caution Reigns

Land & Houses doesn't plan to open any new condominium projects this year. Another developer, Singha Estate Pcl, is "very cautious" about buying land for residential offerings because of concerns about an oversupply of property in certain locations, Head of Investor Relations Maysenee Ratnavijarn said.

The real estate sector slowdown is among the many challenges ahead for the Thai economy in 2020. Gross domestic product growth may slow to as little as 1.5 per cent this year, a six-year low, a government agency forecast last week.

Thailand's 55-member Property Development Index has tumbled about 19 per cent in the past 12 months, worse than the 9 per cent slide in the overall Thai stock market.

Developers are expected to bring about 6,000 new condominium units to the market in Bangkok in the first quarter of 2020, down 40 per cent from a year earlier, according to Phattarachai Taweewong, associate director of Colliers International Group's Thai unit.

"It's tough situation in 2020," Mr Phattarachai said. "Hopefully the market can go back to balanced supply and demand again in the next three years."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CapitaLand to release 1-month security deposits for mall tenants as part of virus relief package

SPH to buy 5 aged care assets in Japan for 5.26b yen

Singapore is Reit hub with most foreign IPOs

More singles securing HDB flats after 2013 rule change

Wing Tai Asia sells 70% of new condo The M over weekend

Buyers snap up 25 units of Luxus Hills landed development

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 10:45 AM
Stocks

Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

[SYDNEY] Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside...

Feb 24, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea becomes biggest coronavirus centre outside China

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it...

Feb 24, 2020 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea braces for economic pain as virus cases soar

[SEOUL] South Korea warned that its fragile economic recovery is under threat from the novel coronavirus that has...

Feb 24, 2020 10:39 AM
Technology

South Korea companies prepare for worst after Samsung virus case

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc and other companies in South Korea are taking precautions against...

Feb 24, 2020 10:38 AM
Stocks

Australia, NZ shares drop as virus spread beyond China rattles sentiment

[BENGALURU] Australian shares posted broad-based declines on Monday as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases outside...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly