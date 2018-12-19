Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

Get our introductory offer at only
RESORT operator Banyan Tree Group on Tuesday said it has signed 26 hotel agreements for its four brands, with most of the projects based in Greater China.
These projects are expected to become operational over the next three years, with 17 based in Chinese provinces such as Guizhou, Hebei
