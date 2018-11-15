BCA eyes 'live' demonstration projects in digital push

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A PLAN has been launched to encourage the building industry to go digital, by providing it with training, digital platforms and "live" demonstration projects.
The aim is to have 40 to 60 construction sites by 2020 that implement Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD)
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg