Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

THE owners of the Beauty World Plaza retail and residential building are putting up the redevelopment site for tender with a reserve price of S$165 million, agent Knight Frank Singapore announced on Wednesday.

The 2,305.6 square metre site in the Upper Bukit Timah neighbourhood comprises a single block with 61 retail units and 30 residential units. Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) 2014 Master Plan, the site is zoned "commercial and residential" with a gross plot ratio of 3.0 times the site area. With no development charge payable, the land rate works out to S$2,189 per square foot per plot ratio based on a maximum permissible gross floor area of 7,001.38 sq m.

An outline application for the change of use of the residential component to serviced apartments has been submitted to the URA, Knight Frank said.

The development sits next to the Beauty World MRT station, and is within 300 m of a wet market and eateries, Knight Frank said. It is also close to major roads such as the Pan-Island Expressway and the Bukit Timah, Dunearn and Clementi roads.

"Beauty World Plaza is strategically located, with key transport infrastructure and amenities in its immediate vicinity," Knight Frank Singapore head of investment and capital markets Ian Loh said in a statement.

The tender for Beauty World Plaza will close on Jan 30, 2019, at 3pm.