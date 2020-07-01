You are here

Beauty World site set to catalyse area's rejuvenation

Commercial and residential plot expected to fetch S$780m to S$1.3b; given large investment outlay, developers likely to form consortiums to place bids
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg

BT_20200701_KRANAK1_4161499.jpg
According to URA, the Beauty World precinct is envisioned to be a green urban village that will be a centre of community life and southern gateway into Bukit Timah's nature attractions.
PHOTO: URA

Singapore

A JUST-RELEASED 99-year leasehold commercial and residential site near Beauty World MRT station has many strong attributes, say property consultants.

However, the cloud of uncertainty amid the Covid-19-induced economic slowdown and its big-ticket investment quantum - the...

