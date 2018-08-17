You are here

Home > Real Estate

Beijing authority to clamp down on rental market irregularities as prices soar

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 8:19 PM

file6w97jyo8eskyzq60oi7.jpg
Beijing's housing authority said on Friday it will clamp down on market irregularities that have fuelled a spike in rental prices, telling major apartment rental service providers, including Ziroom, to correct their behaviour.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Beijing's housing authority said on Friday it will clamp down on market irregularities that have fuelled a spike in rental prices, telling major apartment rental service providers, including Ziroom, to correct their behaviour.

In a statement on its website, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-rural Development said it had held talks with major rental companies on Friday after media reports of surging rents.

Since last year, authorities have been looking favourably on real estate companies that have robust plans to develop their rental businesses as this fits with President Xi Jinping's pledge to reduce the speculative nature of the property market and help provide affordable housing for those who can not afford to buy.

Policymakers have appealed to banks and insurers to facilitate funding and help accelerate the development of rental markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rental companies are capitalising on Beijing's campaign to develop a viable urban rental market. In January, Ziroom - a variation on Airbnb - landed a fresh investment of about US$620 million led by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The housing authority told the rental companies they should not grab rental listings with above market price offers using funds they procured from banks and other financial channels, which has fuelled a "vicious competition".

It also warned they should not tempt landlords to terminate leasing contracts early with promises of higher prices.

The bureau said it had launched a joint inspection with the Beijing banking regulator and the finance and tax bureaus on rental companies to crack down on such behaviour that had rattled the market.

REUTERS

Real Estate

US homebuilding slowing; labour market strong

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Developers' cashflow squeezed as Shenzhen tightens rules

Ultra-rich save millions exploiting HK property loophole

UK construction firms more sensible after Carillion collapse

Freehold commercial corner site near Farrer Park MRT for sale

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
5 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening