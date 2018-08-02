You are here

Home > Real Estate

Berkshire loans US$2b to Buffet-backed real estate firm

Seritage Growth Properties will use the money to refinance debt and to add to capital
Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180802_UWBERKSHIRE_3519360.jpg
The two million shares in Seritage that Mr Buffet (above) bought in late 2015 are now valued at US$85 million.

New York

WARREN Buffett bet his own money more than two years ago on the real estate empire that was spun out of Sears Holdings. Now, his Berkshire Hathaway is helping finance the business.

Berkshire has agreed to provide a US$2 billion loan to Seritage Growth Properties, the real estate investment trust that owns the Sears stores, as well as properties the department-store chain has vacated.

Seritage is using a portion of the money to refinance debt, while adding to capital. The two million shares Mr Buffett bought in December 2015 are now valued at about US$85 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

David Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, said: "I think he's expressing confidence in their future profitability and growth. Seritage gets the Warren Buffett seal of approval."

Seritage was formed as part of Edward Lampert's efforts to turn around struggling retailer Sears and now owns 249 properties across the US.

It will pay an annual rate of 7 per cent on funds drawn under the loan agreement, plus a 1 per cent annual fee on money not yet tapped, according to a company statement.

The loan facility with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Co of Nebraska matures in 2023.

Seritage chief executive officer Benjamin Schall said in the statement: "This new financing is a transformational step in the evolution of our company, which we started three years ago, and positions us to further accelerate our role as a leading retail and mixed-use developer across the country."

Seritage used to focus mainly on properties occupied by Sears. But that has changed as the department store chain has shrunk.

In June, Seritage said Sears Holdings is on track to eventually account for less than 35 per cent of contractual rental income by the end of this year, down from 80 per cent when the business began.

The New York-based Reit's stock climbed 1.6 per cent to US$43 just after 5pm in New York. It slumped 5.3 per cent last year. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court

Windy Heights owners cutting reserve price in fresh en-bloc bid

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar on the market

8-storey Mohd Sultan Rd project put up for sale for S$30m

Ascott adds 2 Citadines Viet properties

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deloitte sets up foreign law practice in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening