You are here

Home > Real Estate

Berlin builders hit the streets in backlash over rent freeze

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 10:52 AM

nz_berlin_101247.jpg
Berlin's effort to protect tenants from steep rent increases has antagonized other participants in the property industry.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Berlin's effort to protect tenants from steep rent increases has antagonized other participants in the property industry.

Three convoys of construction lorries, along with landlord representatives, are set to converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Monday to protest against a plan to freeze rents in the city for five years. Around 1,500 people have registered to take part in an event that's expected to involve 240 vehicles, according to regional broadcaster RBB.

The German capital's government is trying to ease the burden on tenants after a property boom caused rents to double over the past decade. However, critics of the plan -- including economists and large landlords - have said the only way to address growing demand for housing is to build more homes.

The rent-freeze legislation will start its passage through Berlin's parliament this week and is expected to come into force in the first quarter of next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Mueller, we need to talk," organizers of the protest tweeted on Sunday, referring to Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller. The group, called "New Ways for Berlin," said that the measures to rein in landlords will destroy jobs by halting renovation and construction work

SEE ALSO

Berlin airport to open in 2020 after nine-year delay

The government intends to introduce a range of measures that will include an upper limit on rents. Deutsche Wohnen SE, Berlin's biggest landlord and the target of tenant protests, has said the plans are is already crimping investment.

The city's plans "threaten to cause considerable damage to both the housing market and Berlin as a whole," IW institute economists wrote in a recent report for the Christian Democratic Union party, which is in opposition in Berlin and opposes the measures. Scrapping the plan is "urgently needed from an economic perspective to prevent wider damage to the Berlin economy," they added.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

Real Estate

Living the dream: the commoners who bought a French castle

Top hotels sued for 'industry-wide failures' to prevent US sex trafficking

Macau’s bad year isn’t just a blip as big Chinese gamblers flee

StreetSine drops proceedings against SISV following mediation

Centurion to acquire second student dorm in Nottingham for £15.1m

EHT: Digital publication misrepresented financials underpinning Queen Mary

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 10:58 AM
Real Estate

Living the dream: the commoners who bought a French castle

[LES TROIS-MOUTIERS] For most of the year, Willy Nanlohij, a 62-year-old retired bank worker, lives with his wife...

Dec 10, 2019 10:46 AM
Real Estate

Top hotels sued for 'industry-wide failures' to prevent US sex trafficking

[NEW YORK] Landmark US legal action was filed on Monday accusing several major hotel groups of profiting from sex...

Dec 10, 2019 10:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian cartel case against Citi, Deutsche delayed by late night witness statement

[SYDNEY] An Australian criminal cartel lawsuit against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG was postponed on Tuesday...

Dec 10, 2019 10:31 AM
Real Estate

Macau’s bad year isn’t just a blip as big Chinese gamblers flee

[HONG KONG] Two decades after Macau returned to Chinese rule, a shift that catalyzed its emergence as the world's...

Dec 10, 2019 10:26 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares dip as investors brace tariff deadline; New Zealand rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares dipped on Tuesday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of a looming tariff...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly