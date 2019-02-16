You are here
Big project launches expected to drive home sales from March
Buyers will be spoilt for choice; developers sold 433 private homes in Jan, down 28.1% month-on-month
Singapore
PROPERTY consultants are expecting the pace of developers' private housing sales volumes to quicken from March as they start rolling out big projects in the suburbs.
"Buyers will be spoilt for choice this year; attractively priced developments should perform well," said
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg