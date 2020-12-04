Big tenants trading places as building owners make big changes

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AMID the lull in the Singapore office leasing market, some occupiers continue to make relocation plans.
CIMB Bank has leased more than 50,000 sq ft in the office podium of 30 Raffles Place, formerly known as Chevron House, The Business Times understands. The development...
