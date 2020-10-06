You are here

Home > Real Estate

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Spurred by WFH trend, larger condo sales hit two-year highs, with 582 condos of over 1,200 sq ft sold in August
Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20201006_LSLARGER_4270638.jpg
Jadescape has the highest number of large units sold from January to August 2020.
PHOTO: JADESCAPE

Singapore

HOME owners are trading up, spurred to take that plunge of a bigger financial committment by the work from home trend which has led to a surge in sales of large condos.

These are defined as more than 1,200 square feet (sq ft) in size. The most popular large units are in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

RHB 'overweight' on Singapore property sector

Saudi Arabia scraps VAT for home buyers to keep boom rolling

UEM Sunrise's major shareholder UEM Group proposes merger for it and Eco World

US evictions surge amid pandemic despite ban

New York City will close schools and non-essential businesses in 9 hard-hit areas

Philippines lets malls, businesses reopen further

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

UK blames software after 16,000 virus cases go missing

[LONDON] Britain's health minister on Monday blamed out-of-date software for the fact that almost 16,000 positive...

Oct 6, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Pandemic boosts child porn, cybercrime: Europol

[THE HAGUE] The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for cybercriminals across Europe, especially for child...

Oct 6, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus negotiations

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked again on Monday as they...

Oct 6, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter is removing tweets hoping for the demise of US President Donald Trump - a move which opened...

Oct 6, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil economy to shrink by 5.8% in 2020: IMF

[WASHINGTON] Brazil's economy is projected to shrink by 5.8 per cent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.