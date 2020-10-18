You are here

Home > Real Estate

Blackstone signs non-binding agreement to buy prestige's assets

Sun, Oct 18, 2020 - 1:30 PM

rk_Blackstone_181020.jpg
Indian developer Prestige Estates Projects said Blackstone Group signed a non-binding agreement to buy some of its assets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Indian developer Prestige Estates Projects said Blackstone Group signed a non-binding agreement to buy some of its assets.

The deal will include the sale of "commercial offices, retail and hotel properties, mall management and identified maintenance businesses", the developer said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

The US private equity company is in advanced talks to acquire Prestige Estates's rent-yielding assets, including offices and operating malls, for US$2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people who asked not to be identified as the discussions were private.

Blackstone is the largest commercial real estate owner in India, with a total investment of around US$7.8 billion as of March 2020. It has built its portfolio over more than a decade, buying up more properties as India's economy slowed in recent years. Two real estate investment trusts backed by Blackstone have also been listed in India.

Blackstone will have exclusivity in relation to the deal, and the closing of the transaction will be subject to conditions including the completion of due diligence and approvals, according to the filing. Prestige Estate is one of the largest developers in southern India. It has about 45 existing projects spanning 52 million square feet (sq ft), with another 57 million sq ft under construction.

SEE ALSO

India's car, motorbike sales surge as dealerships stock up ahead of festive season

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Hong Kong could halt plan for vacancy tax on apartments

Japanese ad firm Dentsu eyes NYC sublease in sign of mounting office woes

Singapore retail rents stabilising at suburban malls; may bottom out by early 2021

Reits (October 17-18, 2020)

Evergrande says it may buy back dollar bonds to boost confidence

Firms in London CBD quietly starting to rent large offices again

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 18, 2020 01:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Deloitte to shut four UK offices as Covid-19 entrenches remote working

[BENGALURU] Global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte will close four of its 50 British offices as it reviews...

Oct 18, 2020 01:06 PM
Transport

Airlines face tough winter as hoped-for pick-up fails to materialise

[PARIS] Airlines face a long, hard winter after a much hoped for rebound from the coronavirus crisis failed to...

Oct 18, 2020 12:57 PM
Technology

Amid e-commerce boom, anti-Amazon Shopify takes flight

[TORONTO] The pandemic has forced businesses worldwide to pivot online to survive, and many have turned to Shopify,...

Oct 18, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

US Senate to vote this week on 'skinny' pandemic relief bill

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate will vote on Wednesday on a US$300 billion Senate Republican coronavirus relief bill that...

Oct 17, 2020 02:33 PM
Transport

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

[SYDNEY] Long-haul, low-cost carrier AirAsia X Bhd has run out of money and needs to raise up to RM500 million (S$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Nextdoor is said to eye public listing, US$5b valuation

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Swab tests for that overseas trip could cost more than the return plane ticket

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for