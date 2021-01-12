You are here

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 8:17 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 9:10 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Sandcrawler building - GOOGLE MAPS.JPG
The Sandcrawler building has eight storeys of office space, retail areas, lush gardens and dense foliage, as well as a 100-seat theatre.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

US private equity giant Blackstone Group is planning to buy Lucas Real Estate Singapore's iconic facility, The Sandcrawler, at an indicative price of nearly S$175.8 million, The Business Times (BT) has learnt.

The sale process is ongoing and is subject to approval from JTC Corporation. BT...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for