Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
US private equity giant Blackstone Group is planning to buy Lucas Real Estate Singapore's iconic facility, The Sandcrawler, at an indicative price of nearly S$175.8 million, The Business Times (BT) has learnt.
The sale process is ongoing and is subject to approval from JTC Corporation. BT...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes