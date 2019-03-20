You are here

Home > Real Estate

Boulevard 88 high-end condo sells 20 units worth over S$160m

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 2:09 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

FREEHOLD luxury development Boulevard 88 in prime district 10 has sold 20 residential units at an average selling price of S$3,550 per square foot, of the 25 units released to date.

City Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint venture partners, Hong Leong Holdings and Lea Investments, launched exclusive private previews of Boulevard 88 - which are by appointment only - on March 8. In total, sales of over S$160 million have been achieved so far, said CDL in a media release on Wednesday.

Directly accessible through Orchard Boulevard and Cuscaden Road, the 154-unit development is within walking distance of the Orchard Road shopping and entertainment belt, Orchard MRT station and future Orchard Boulevard Station (on the Thomson-East Coast Line).

Prices start from S$4.4 million for a two-bedroom unit plus study, S$6 million for a three-bedroom, and S$9.6 million for a four-bedroom. The development offers four penthouses priced at S$30 million to S$32 million. Unit sizes range from 1,313 square feet (sq ft) for a two-bedroom plus study to 6,049 sq ft for the largest penthouse.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The majority of the units sold were four-bedroom apartments, which cost more than S$10 million each, and the rest comprised two-bedroom plus study and three-bedroom apartments. About 60 per cent of the buyers were Singaporeans while the remaining were Singapore Permanent Residents and foreigners, who were mainly from Indonesia, China and the US.

CDL group general manager, Chia Ngiang Hong, said: “For an ultra-luxury development, achieving a sales value of over S$160 million in less than two weeks of exclusive previews is commendable in the current market.

Apart from its prime location and the plans to rejuvenate and transform Orchard Road, he said Boulevard 88’s buyers were also "drawn to its attractive pricing."

Real Estate

Lendlease planning to raise up to US$500m with retail Reit listing on SGX: report

Oxley terminates S$950m sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

Australia's falling home prices not yet a threat to banks: RBA

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Braddell View to launch S$2.08b en bloc bid

Two freehold redevelopment sites off Lavender Street up for sale

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley down 4.54% after terminating sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart to inject over US$2.5b CET1 capital into local unit in business transfer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening