Braddell View en bloc tender again closes without bids

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 11:12 PM
THE tender for Braddell View estate has closed without any bids after it was relaunched for collective sale at an unchanged price of S$2.08 billion.

In response to queries, Tang Wei Leng, managing director for marketing agent Colliers International, said: "The collective sale tender for Braddell View estate closed at 3pm on Sept 25 without bids. The Braddell View collective sale committee has instructed Colliers to enter into private treaty negotiation for the collective sale of the development."

The property at Braddell Hill was previously put up for sale on March 27, but that tender closed in May with no bids. It was relaunched for sale again on Aug 13.Braddell View, which sits on a 1.14 million sq ft hilltop site overlooking MacRitchie Reservoir Park, comprises two commercial units and 918 residential units. The plot has a lease tenure of about 102 years with effect from Feb 1, 1978.

