You are here

Home > Real Estate

Brenda Ong named head of Cushman & Wakefield's industrial, logistics business in Singapore

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 12:54 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

WH_brendaong_021263.jpg
After leaving CBRE in September, industry veteran Brenda Ong has now been appointed to lead real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield's industrial and logistics business in Singapore.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN&WAKEFIELD

REAL estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Brenda Ong as the head of its industrial and logistics business in Singapore. She joined the company on Monday, and will lead a team of six brokers.

Ms Ong has more than 20 years of experience servicing Singapore’s industrial and logistics players, during which she negotiated leases with government landlords on behalf of industrialists and sourced build-to-suit business premises for their business operations.

The industry veteran has also executed the sale and purchase of industrial developments, handling transactions for property investors, institutional investors, funds and real estate investment trusts in Asia.

Ms Ong was part of several senior level departures at CBRE in September, where she had been with since 2015 after leaving property consulting group Colliers International.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She now reports to Dennis Yeo, chief executive, Singapore and South-east Asia, Cushman & Wakefield.

SEE ALSO

To build or buy? Investors eye hospitality assets as tourism, scarce supply prop up sector

Mr Yeo said: "The rapid evolution of global supply chains and the advent of technology are impacting the industrial and logistics space.

"Brenda’s appointment bolsters our industrial and logistics capability and positions us to better service our clients in this growth sector."

Real Estate

Tuas Avenue 6 industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

800 Super opens S$130m Tuas plant, announces new business lines

Hong Kong property faces a trust deficit

Australia home frenzy returns as prices surge most in 16 years

Record M&A in Singapore property managers as investors pile in

Iskandar still having hangover from residential market overhang

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 01:34 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared their morning gains, dipping into the red as trading resumed on Monday afternoon. The Straits...

Dec 2, 2019 01:19 PM
Banking & Finance

China may slow up on IPOs amid waning investor interest

[BEIJING] China moved to calm market concerns about recent heavy equity issuance amid signs investors are losing...

Dec 2, 2019 01:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slips on firm US dollar, positive China factory data

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following...

Dec 2, 2019 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong says unrest costing 2 percentage points of GDP growth

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is expected to record its first budget deficit since 2004 with the economy sustaining damage...

Dec 2, 2019 12:41 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks skid 1.5% on foreign investor selling amid HK unrest

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slid 1.5 per cent on Friday as foreign investors sold local equities amid persistent...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly