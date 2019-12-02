Brenda Ong named head of Cushman & Wakefield's industrial, logistics business in Singapore

After leaving CBRE in September, industry veteran Brenda Ong has now been appointed to lead real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield's industrial and logistics business in Singapore.

REAL estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Brenda Ong as the head of its industrial and logistics business in Singapore. She joined the company on Monday, and will lead a team of six brokers.

Ms Ong has more than 20 years of experience servicing Singapore’s industrial and logistics players, during which she negotiated leases with government landlords on behalf of industrialists and sourced build-to-suit business premises for their business operations.

The industry veteran has also executed the sale and purchase of industrial developments, handling transactions for property investors, institutional investors, funds and real estate investment trusts in Asia.

Ms Ong was part of several senior level departures at CBRE in September, where she had been with since 2015 after leaving property consulting group Colliers International.

She now reports to Dennis Yeo, chief executive, Singapore and South-east Asia, Cushman & Wakefield.

Mr Yeo said: "The rapid evolution of global supply chains and the advent of technology are impacting the industrial and logistics space.

"Brenda’s appointment bolsters our industrial and logistics capability and positions us to better service our clients in this growth sector."