You are here

Home > Real Estate

Britons are dipping into pensions to help children buy houses

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 8:44 AM

320577411_0-7.jpg
Britain's baby boomers are sacrificing their retirements to hoist their poorer offspring onto the property ladder.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Britain's baby boomers are sacrificing their retirements to hoist their poorer offspring onto the property ladder.

Nearly one in five over 55-year-olds are accepting lower living standards to help family members to buy a home, according to a Legal & General report on Tuesday.

This year, it's estimated that more than 50,000 U. housing transactions will be at least part funded by parents or grandparent taking cash out of their pension pots. In about 14 per cent of cases where parents provided funds, they sold part of their own property wealth.

"Parents and grandparents across the UK are often digging deep into their pension pots to support loved ones," said Chris Knight, the CEO of Legal & General Retirement. That's leaving them "feeling the pinch as they approach retirement."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The so-called bank of mom and dad is set to be a 5.7 billion-pound (S$9.94 billion) mortgage lender this year - accounting for one in four UK housing transactions. But parents are starting to tighten their purse strings as interest rates rise and grim Brexit predictions make Britons wary of the future. The average contribution of over-55s to their family members dropped by 20 per cent compared with 2017.

Millennials, born in the 1980s and 1990s, are struggling to become homeowners because they are often priced out of the market - especially in London where first-time buyers have to pay about 2.5 times the national average to get a home.

The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 0.75 per cent, the highest since 2009, at the beginning of the August, adding upward pressure to mortgage rates.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CapitaLand sells 70% stake in Westgate to CMT for S$789.6m

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Pacific Star Development posts S$8.43m profit for 18 months ended June 30

Lum Chang JV to sell part of stake in UK freehold land

Londoners driven out as home prices remain out of reach

Australia's Victoria state in A$2.86b land title register deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
3 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

New moves linking Singapore firms to China, Asean

BT_20180828_FOREST28_3544275.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir bans foreigners from buying Forest City project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening