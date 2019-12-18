You are here

Home > Real Estate

Brooklyn project once pitched for Amazon lands first tenant

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 8:47 AM

rk_Amazon_181219.jpg
A new Brooklyn building that was pitched for Amazon.com Inc's second headquarters has landed its first tenant - and it's a manufacturing one.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TORONTO] A new Brooklyn building that was pitched for Amazon.com Inc's second headquarters has landed its first tenant - and it's a manufacturing one.

Fashion brand Kith signed a lease at 25 Kent Ave in Williamsburg for 57,679 square feet of space, according to a statement on Monday from the property's developers, Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners. The eight-storey building is the neighbourhood's first ground-up commercial development in more than 40 years and the company will have about 90 employees there.

As tech giants from Facebook Inc to Amazon continue to flood Manhattan with new office leases, more fashion manufacturers are moving east to Brooklyn. Kith is relocating from its Soho headquarters, similar to global fashion brand Lafayette 148 New York, which moved to the Brooklyn Navy Yard from Manhattan last year.

Plans for 25 Kent have been in the works since 2013, and construction was completed in July "on spec", meaning without any tenant commitments. The 500,000 square foot property is designed primarily as an office building - with a smaller portion for production, retail and light manufacturing - but it has yet to sign up any office occupants.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Manufacturing was always viewed as a catalyst for the building," said Jeff Fronek, director of acquisitions at Rubenstein. "A lot of the office users wanted to understand who the manufacturing tenants would be to make sure there was compatibility."

SEE ALSO

Amazon gets final approval for new HQ despite organised labour protest

The firm is in talks with several more potential tenants, including technology companies and a brewery, Mr Fronek said. The developers are aiming to fill the building, along the East River on Williamsburg's northern edge, by mid-2021, Mr Fronek said.

Trendy Brooklyn's effort to transform itself into an office destination for tech firms has had mixed results. The borough has seen a 356 per cent jump in startup growth since 2008, according to a report by the Center for an Urban Future. While that's helped spur scores of development projects and leases, Brooklyn still isn't attracting the major global companies that are grabbing large swaths of real estate in Manhattan.

"What we're seeing is tenants will gravitate towards the projects that can address all of their needs," Mr Fronek said. "We took a very narrow view on what we thought would be successful, and that was waterfront, new construction, large floorplate and this whole mixed-use idea that you would have a commercial ecosystem under one roof."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Singapore easing property curbs seen unlikely as election looms

Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 Europe properties

A-HTrust suspends trading; books closure on Dec 18

Indonesia's property firms set for bumper year

US homebuilder sentiment soars to 20-year high

Straits Trading unit joins consortium to buy Shanghai mall

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:35 AM
Technology

Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook can determine where users are even if they opt out of having their whereabouts tracked, the...

Dec 18, 2019 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

Asian business sentiment bounces back, but caution abounds: poll

[SYDNEY] Confidence among Asian businesses rebounded sharply this quarter to hit an 18-month high with firms...

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly