You are here

Home > Real Estate

Builder of US$200 million Turkish chateaux project goes bankrupt

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 2:14 PM

[ISTANBUL] The hundreds of faux chateaux being built for wealthy Gulf investors in Turkey's northern Bolu province were to have been fit for royals.

That is, until the project went bust.

Builder Sarot Group was slapped with a definitely unregal court-ordered bankruptcy ruling over the Burj Al Babas complex's US $27 million debt, Hurriyet newspaper reported Sunday. The project deep in the province's picturesque mountains was to include 732 chateau-style villas, swimming pools, Turkish baths, health and beauty centers, a shopping center and a mosque, according to its website.

Customers from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia snapped up 350 of the villas, according to Hurriyet, at a going rate of US$370,000 to US$530,000. They specifically asked for the chateau-like design, according to the project's consulting architect, Naci Yoruk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sarot Group Chairman Mehmet Emin Yerdelen blamed his predicament on deadbeat clients.

"We couldn't get about 7.5 million dollars receivables for the villas we have sold to Gulf countries," Hurriyet quoted Yerdelen as saying. "We applied for bankruptcy protection but the court ruled for bankruptcy. We will appeal the ruling."

The group finished building 587 villas before it applied for bankruptcy protection.

Although the court ordered the group to stop construction immediately, Yerdelen is still hopeful.

"The project is valued at US$200 million," he said. "We only need to sell 100 villas to pay off our debt. I believe we can get over this crisis in four to five months and partially inaugurate the project in 2019."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Google drops US$1b on property near its headquarters

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Goodluck Garden gets court's nod for sale despite missteps by committee, advisers

More Reits can be enticed to list here, says SMU don

Golden Wall Centre sold for S$276.2m on second collective sale attempt

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening