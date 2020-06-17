You are here

Home > Real Estate

Building design standards could be changed post-Covid: BCA

It is studying whether rules on mechanical ventilation, air-conditioning need tweaks
Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200617_STBUILD17_4147156.jpg
Building owners have been given a set of official guidelines with precautionary measures they can take to enhance air quality in their buildings.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

DESIGN standards for new buildings could change as the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) looks into whether rules on air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation need to be revised in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aim of any such move is to boost ventilation...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

KKR, Temasek consortium invests 15.1t dong in Vietnam's Vinhomes

Airbnb agrees to give host data to New York City in settlement

SLB acquires 20% stake in UK fund management business for £90,000

Building design standards such as air-con rules could be changed post-Covid-19: BCA

KKR, Temasek consortium buys 6% of Vinhomes for 15.1t dong

Broker's take: DBS says Tuan Sing is an under-appreciated asset play and a 'buy'

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Banking & Finance

China's gay dating app owner plans Nasdaq IPO

[BEIJING] BlueCity Holdings, owner of China's biggest dating app for gay men, aims to raise US$50 million from an...

Jun 17, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Sweden's Telia In talks with Turkish sovereign wealth fund for Turkcell stake

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's multinational telecommunications company Telia is in talks to sell all or part of its stake in...

Jun 17, 2020 12:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux and Utico lock horns over deadline for rescue deal

EMBATTLED water-treatment group Hyflux and one-time white knight Utico are at odds over whether last year’s...

Jun 17, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Karaoke startup Popsical gets S$6.9m in funding led by Quest

SINGAPORE-BASED Popsical, a startup that has created a home karaoke system combining a compact palm-sized device...

Jun 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Technology

Amazon unveils visual aid to workplace distancing

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon said Tuesday it was introducing a "distance assistant" as part of its effort to reduce virus...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.