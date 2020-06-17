Building design standards could be changed post-Covid: BCA

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DESIGN standards for new buildings could change as the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) looks into whether rules on air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation need to be revised in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The aim of any such move is to boost ventilation...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes