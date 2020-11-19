Bukit Pasoh shophouse up for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S shophouse blitz is showing no signs of abating, with another one at 6 Bukit Pasoh Road up for sale at a guide price of S$10.5 million.
The indicative price translates to about S$3,750 per square foot on the total floor area, sole marketing agent PropNex Realty...
