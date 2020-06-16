Bukit Sembawang's price cut at 8 St Thomas has some agents in a tizzy

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AMID slow sales of new homes, an unlikely discounter has emerged, with price cuts of up S$500,000.
Bukit Sembawang Estate, a developer of premium homes and controlled by the Lee clan of OCBC fame, has been promoting its discounts discreetly for 8 St Thomas, a freehold...
