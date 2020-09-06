You are here

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Sun, Sep 06, 2020 - 6:27 PM
An artist's impression of Verdale, a condominium in Bukit Timah jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI) Singapore and CSC Land Group (Singapore).
VERDALE, a private residential development jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI) Singapore and CSC Land Group (Singapore), drew 268 viewings over the weekend.

All appointment slots for the weekend preview launch of the 258-unit condominium in Bukit Timah were snapped up. The developers said interest was equally strong across all unit types.

They added that there was strong interest from potential buyers making appointments for the upcoming weeks. Due to the Covid-19 situation, previews were carried out by appointment only and following government advisories.

Public sales are slated to start on Sept 19. The development is a 99-year leasehold property consisting of seven five-storey blocks. The unit mix comprises one to five-bedders, ranging from 463 square feet (sq ft) to 1,873 sq ft, of which there are 12 duplex penthouse units.

The price of one-bedroom units start from S$791,000 while the price of two-bedroom units start from S$998,000.

Verdale is located in District 21, an area earmarked for future heritage conservation efforts, further development of nature sites and enhanced connectivity through the government's Integrated Transport Hub. It is located near Bukit Timah Hill, Bukit Batok Nature Park and Hindhede Park.

It is accessible to all parts of Singapore via the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE). It is also accessible by public transport with bus routes connecting to various parts of Bukit Timah and the city and Beauty World MRT Station.

The developers said that they received very positive feedback from all prospective buyers for its Smart Space Solutions, a design concept that maximises the use of space.

Verdale is jointly marketed by ERA Realty Network, Orange Tee & Tie and PropNex International.

