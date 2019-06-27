You are here

Bukit Timah's Juniper Hill to open for sale from July 13; prices start from S$1.6m

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 1:36 PM
Units at the upcoming freehold Bukit Timah condo Juniper Hill will be up for sale on July 13 with prices starting from S$1.6 million for a two-bedroom unit.
UNITS at upcoming freehold Bukit Timah condo Juniper Hill, at Ewe Boon Road, will be up for sale on July 13, developer Allgreen Properties Ltd said in a media statement on Thursday.

Prices start from S$1.6 million for a two-bedroom unit, and S$6.1 million for a five-bedroom unit. Units range from 581 to 2,217 square feet (sq ft) in size, with prices ranging from S$2,600 to S$2,900 per square foot.

The 12-storey, 115-unit residential development will have two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five units of four and five-bedroom apartments on the top floor. 

The condo expects to receive its temporary occupation permit in the second half of 2021, with March 31, 2022 being the latest date that the developer will deliver vacant possession of the condo units to purchasers.

On top of typical condo facilities such as a tennis court, a swimming pool and a gym, Juniper Hill will also offer smart home provisions such as smart door locks.

Allgreen Properties has partnered Shangri-La Hotel Singapore to provide residents with concierge services such as free delivery of baked goods from the hotel's shophouse, laundry services and restaurant booking assistance.

It is a 10-minute walk from the Stevens MRT station, an interchange station for the downtown and upcoming Thomson-East Coast lines, and a short drive from Orchard Road.

Schools within a one-kilometre radius of the condo include Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary) and St Joseph’s Institution.

One nearby amenity is Tanglin Mall, where the condo's sales gallery is located.

ERA, Huttons, Orange Tee & Tie and SRI are marketing agents for the project.

