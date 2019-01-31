Bungalow in Jervois Hill sells for S$30.88m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Good Class Bungalow (GCB) market has seen what is believed to be its first major deal this year, with a property on Jervois Hill changing hands for S$30.88 million.
The price works out to S$2,032 per square foot on freehold land area of 15,194 sq ft.
Located
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg