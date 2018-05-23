You are here
Buxani Group buys 117-room hotel in Glasgow
This is the first UK purchase for the S'pore-based firm, which is eyeing more 3 & 4-star hotels in UK, Europe
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED property investment firm Buxani Group has bought its first property in the United Kingdom, a 117-room hotel in Glasgow, for £10 million (S$18 million).
While this is a modest investment, it is likely to be the first of more to come for the group in the UK
