Buxani Group buys 117-room hotel in Glasgow

This is the first UK purchase for the S'pore-based firm, which is eyeing more 3 & 4-star hotels in UK, Europe
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

The 117-room GoGlasgow Urban Hotel is near Ibrox Stadium in Paisley Road West in Glasgow. Following the completion of the acquisition on May 16, Thailand-based Compass Hospitality has taken over the hotel's management.
SINGAPORE-BASED property investment firm Buxani Group has bought its first property in the United Kingdom, a 117-room hotel in Glasgow, for £10 million (S$18 million).

While this is a modest investment, it is likely to be the first of more to come for the group in the UK

