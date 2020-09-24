You are here

Buyer fails to extend due diligence for ABI Plaza

PIL Building fails to get URA nod to tap CBD Incentive Scheme because of its site area
Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20200924_KRBUILDINGS_4254917.jpg
MYP, which owns ABI Plaza (above), is understood to be not keen on extending the due diligence period for the potential buyer, a CapitaLand-managed fund.
PHOTOS: GOOGLE MAPS

Singapore

ATTEMPTS to sell two office towers - ABI Plaza in Tanjong Pagar and PIL Building in Cecil Street - have hit a snag.

In the case of ABI Plaza, a private fund managed by CapitaLand that was doing exclusive due diligence with a view to buying the 12-storey freehold block did...

