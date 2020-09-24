Buyer fails to extend due diligence for ABI Plaza

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ATTEMPTS to sell two office towers - ABI Plaza in Tanjong Pagar and PIL Building in Cecil Street - have hit a snag.
In the case of ABI Plaza, a private fund managed by CapitaLand that was doing exclusive due diligence with a view to buying the 12-storey freehold block did...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes