You are here

Home > Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 12:02 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

ANALYSTS at DBS Group Research are of the view that the "buyer is the bigger beneficiary" in Oxley's deal to sell Chevron House for some S$1.025 billion.

This comes just 16 months after the debt-laden property developer acquired the prime office building in Raffles Place for S$660 million in December 2017. Oxley has agreed to sell the 32-storey office tower to Golden Compass, which is wholly owned by US-based real estate fund, AEW.

"Based on the available information and our ballpark estimates, we believe the buyer is the bigger beneficiary of this transaction by acquiring the office component of Chevron House at below 4 per cent cap rates, with reversionary potential close to 5 per cent cap rates.

"This has yet to factor in any potential plot ratio upside from the government schemes to incentivise the redevelopment of the central business district," DBS analysts Rachel Tan and Derek Tan highlighted in a research note on Thursday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the analysts noted that while Chevron House has been sold, a few conditions are attached to the sale.

Among other things, Oxley will receive an initial S$210 million, with the remaining transaction to be settled after the completion of asset enhancement works, and the divestment of the retail and banking units, which fall under Oxley's responsibilities, the analysts said.

They also noted that the initial cash proceeds of S$210 million will facilitate Oxley's repayment of its first tranche of retail bonds of S$300 million expiring on Nov 5, though certain deal terms have not been revealed.

"The devil is in the details, but the terms attached between Oxley and the buyer with regard to the divestment of the retail and banking units, and any other terms and conditions are not made known. If we assume that the first tranche of payment is potentially the maximum gain or cash proceeds to be received by Oxley for the sale of Chevron House, we believe the cash received will alleviate some of Oxley’s urgent cash requirements, though not completely.

"There will be further deleveraging when the buyer assumes Chevron House’s bank loans upon completion of the transaction when conditions are met," the analysts added.

BT understands that the initial payment of S$210 million is the maximum cash proceeds that Oxley will receive under this deal.

According to the analysts, Oxley has two tranches of retail bonds expiring: S$300 million due on Nov 5, 2019, and S$150 million due on May 18, 2020. Aside from the retail bonds, Oxley also has S$238 million of corporate borrowings expiring in fiscal 2020/2021, and S$631 million of euro medium-term notes expiring in fiscal 2021/2022.

As at 11.45am on Thursday, Oxley shares were trading at S$0.32, down 1.5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent. The company has a market cap of about 1.34 billion as of May 2.

Real Estate

K Hotel in Geylang up for sale with S$25m asking price

UK construction buoyed by house-building: surveys

Boycott of Brunei-owned businesses over gay sex death penalty likely to expand

WeWork's Europe expansion faces growing competition before IPO

New Halal Hub to cost up to S$100m

How foreigners helped cool Australian housing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today

May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Canada investment fund IMCO eyes Singapore for regional headquarters

Foreign Worker Tenant Enquiry Service - MOM.JPG
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Online help for private homeowners to check for foreign worker housing breaches

ext-5.jpg
May 2, 2019
Real Estate

K Hotel in Geylang up for sale with S$25m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening