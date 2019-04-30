You are here

Call for ideas to revamp Marina Bay floating platform into NS Square

The plan is to transform the venue into a permanent vibrant events and entertainment space
Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190430_FLOAT30_3767292.jpg
Korean boy band Super Junior performing at the Float @ Marina Bay in 2012. Renaming it NS Square is part of the government's efforts to commemorate national service. When completed, NS Square will be the primary venue for the annual National Day Parade.
PHOTO: RUNNING INTO THE SUN

Singapore

THE Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority will launch a call for an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the re-development of the Marina Bay floating platform some time in the second quarter of 2019.

The plan is to transform the

