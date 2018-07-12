You are here

Home > Real Estate

Canada housing prices show signs of stabilizing, reports show

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 11:50 PM

doc70zb8d4335e1eh7ix3ku_doc704l98jcyp22xvkadq.jpg
Canadian home prices rose in June from May, pushing prices just barely above their 2017 peak, while new home prices were flat again in May, according to separate reports on Thursday that signaled a housing market swoon may be stabilizing.
REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Canadian home prices rose in June from May, pushing prices just barely above their 2017 peak, while new home prices were flat again in May, according to separate reports on Thursday that signaled a housing market swoon may be stabilizing.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices increased 0.9 per cent on a monthly basis as prices rose in 10 of the 11 markets surveyed.

"Does this mean that the Canadian home resale market is about to enter into a new frenzy? No. June's rise in the index, impressive at first sight, was in fact weak for this time of the year .... apart from seasonal patterns, the index merely stabilized lately," Marc Pinsonneault, economist at National Bank, wrote in a research note.

June's gain was the third-smallest gain in the traditionally strong month in the last 14 years, Teranet noted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canada's once-hot housing market has softened in the wake of rule changes that tightened mortgage lending, a foreign buyers tax, and four interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada since July 2017, though the condo markets in both Toronto and Vancouver have remained robust.

The central bank said on Wednesday housing markets may have begun to stabilize after a weak start to 2018.

Price gains continued to decelerate on an annual basis, up 2.9 per cent from June 2017.

"The latest run of monthly increases is merely a recovery of ground lost in the second half of last year," Teranet said in the report.

Prices in Toronto were up 1.2 per cent on a monthly basis but still down 4.8 percent from its peak in July 2017, Teranet said.

Vancouver prices gained 0.6 per cent, taking the index to a new record.

The report showed the condo market continued to lead Toronto and Vancouver price gains, as tighter mortgage rules have priced many buyers out of more expensive single-family homes.

A separate report from Statistics Canada showed new home prices were unchanged in May for a third straight month, with Toronto and Vancouver both flat.

Prices were unchanged or declined in 15 of the 27 metropolitan areas surveyed.

Compared to a year ago, new house prices were up 0.9 per cent in May, the smallest increase since February 2010.

The new housing price index excludes apartments and condominiums, which have seen robust sales in big cities and account for one-third of new housing.

REUTERS

Real Estate

CBRE launches sale of four freehold shophouses on Macpherson Road

Frasers Property unit takes 75% stake in Vietnam property development company

LHN clinches first management service project in Myanmar

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

June condo, HDB rents fall as volumes drop

Oxley deputy CEO buys 2.5 million shares

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Transport

COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening