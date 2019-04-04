You are here

Home > Real Estate

Canada's Brookfield eyeing US$2b property deal in Shanghai

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

BROOKFIELD Asset Management is planning to buy a commercial property site in Shanghai for around US$2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners III is considering buying three office towers and a retail mall at Greenland Huangpu Centre from a unit of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are not public.

A transaction of that size would rank among the biggest commercial property deals in China by a foreign firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore's CapitaLand and GIC Pte spent 12.8 billion yuan (S$2.58 billion) last November for Shanghai's tallest twin towers, located along the city's North Bund. That was Shanghai's largest commercial property deal involving a foreign investor, according to CBRE Group.

Greenland Hong Kong's stock has been halted since Monday pending a "notifiable transaction".

Separately, Brookfield is in talks with banks for a loan of as much as US$1 billion to back its planned purchase, three of the people said. The financing would include both onshore and offshore tranches, they said.

The Canadian alternative asset manager in January announced the closing of Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners III, its latest flagship global private real estate fund. BSREP III is Brookfield's largest private fund to date with total equity commitments of US$15 billion.

The foray wouldn't be Brookfield's first in China. In 2013, the group agreed to invest US$500 million in Shui On Land's Xintiandi entertainment complex unit in Shanghai. Last year, it partnered Singapore-based warehouse operator GLP to develop rooftop solar projects in China, and purchased two retail malls in Shanghai for US$285 million. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes S'pore IPO to raise up to US$575m

China Everbright unit makes offer for Ying Li

OCBC said to be seeking buyer for Mt Elizabeth property

There are tentative signs that wild beasts of Chinese real estate are growing up

London backs plans for 'tulip' tower to bloom over city

The best places to own a vacation home in the US

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening