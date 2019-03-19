CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE decades-old Liang Court mall - famous at its peak as a Japanese expat haunt and for the Daimaru department store and supermarket - is expected to be sold to new owners for S$400 million.
The Business Times understands that a put-and-call option agreement has been
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg