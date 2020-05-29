CapitaLand bags loan linked to sustainable practices from UOB

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CAPITALAND has obtained a four-year S$500 million sustainability-linked loan from United Overseas Bank (UOB), the group said in a regulatory update on Thursday.
The property giant will be able to use loan proceeds for general corporate purposes, as the sustainability-...
