CapitaLand buys prime residential site in Ho Chi Minh City

Singapore
CAPITALAND has bought a 60,732 square metre prime residential site in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for 1.38 trillion Vietnamese dong (S$81.4 million) in cash, the property developer said on Thursday during the midday trading break.
