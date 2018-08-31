You are here

Home > Real Estate

CapitaLand buys prime residential site in Ho Chi Minh City

Company has paid 62 per cent of the about S$81.4m purchase price
Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

BT_20180831_KLCAP31_3547962.jpg
Artists impression of the new CapitaLand landed residential development to be built in District 2 of Ho Chi Minh City.

Singapore

CAPITALAND has bought a 60,732 square metre prime residential site in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for 1.38 trillion Vietnamese dong (S$81.4 million) in cash, the property developer said on Thursday during the midday trading break.

Under the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative'

Developer sentiment hit by new cooling measures: survey

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

Developer sentiment takes a hard hit after new cooling measures: survey

KOP breaks ground on integrated indoor ski resort Wintastar Shanghai

CapitaLand buys 60,732 sq m prime residential site in Ho Chi Minh City for 1.38t dong

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

skyline.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening