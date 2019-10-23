CapitaLand, CDL price Sengkang Grand Residences units from S$798,000

Sengkang Grand Residences comprises 680 units across nine blocks, with unit sizes ranging from 474 sq ft for a one-bedroom plus study, to 1,324 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit type.

UNIT prices for Sengkang Grand Residences will start from S$798,000 for one-bedroom plus study units, said CapitaLand and City Developments (CDL) on Wednesday.

The integrated development comprises 680 units across nine blocks, with unit sizes ranging from 474 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom plus study, to 1,324 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit type.

A two-bedroom unit will cost S$998,000, a three-bedroom unit for S$1.5 million, and a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit for S$2.1 million.

Sengkang Grand Residences also comes with a retail mall, a community club, a hawker centre, a community plaza, a childcare centre and a bus interchange. The three-storey retail mall spans over 160,000 sq ft of gross floor area.

Chia Ngiang Hong, CDL group general manager, said: "Residents can enjoy convenience to a myriad of amenities and multiple recreational options at their doorsteps as well as unmatched transport connectivity."

Ronald Tay, chief executive of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, residential and retail, added: "Given its convenient location atop a transport hub and direct access to a mall and community amenities, we are optimistic that Sengkang Grand Residences will be well-received."

The 3.7 hectare property is a result of a joint venture between CapitaLand and CDL - which clinched the 99-year leasehold site for S$777.78 million in August 2018 - the largest commercial and residential site awarded since 2015.

The preview for the development’s sales gallery will open from Friday, Oct 25. Bookings will start from Nov 2 and the marketing agents are ERA and PropNex.