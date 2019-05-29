You are here

Home > Real Estate

CapitaLand eyes 100% green certification of enlarged portfolio by 2030

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 7:02 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

PROPERTY giant CapitaLand is stepping up its sustainability goals as it works towards legal completion of business space provider Ascendas-Singbridge by the end of June.

It has set a target to achieve 100 per cent green certification of its enlarged global portfolio by 2030, and to have at least 20 per cent energy consumption come from renewable energy for the extended group by 2025, president and group chief executive Lee Chee Koon revealed in the group's 10th sustainability report published on Wednesday.

At the end of 2018, before it announced its intention to purchase Ascendas-Singbridge, CapitaLand achieved green certifications for 70 per cent of its properties on a square metre basis.

Those two goals are in line with a broader aim to have CapitaLand's carbon emission targets approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, a global effort to get companies to specify based on science how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement commitment to limit global warming by up to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some other goals outlined by Mr Lee include seeking out more sustainability-linked and green financial instruments and having "significant" reductions from 2020 of single-use plastics and paper consumption. It will also extend its zero-tolerance policy on corruption and bribery for the enlarged group.

Noting that CapitaLand was one of the first companies in Singapore 10 years ago to voluntarily publish its Global Sustainability Report, Mr Lee wrote: "At CapitaLand, we recognise that the long-term success of our business is closely intertwined with the health and prosperity of the communities we operate in. We firmly believe in doing good and doing right, as we do well, and will continue to place sustainability as an integral part of CapitaLand's global business."

The group is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact's commitment, and supports both the Carbon Disclosure Project and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure.

Some other sustainability-related achievements by CapitaLand in 2018 include achieving over S$170 million in utilities cost avoidance since 2009, and reducing energy intensity and water intensity by 17.6 per cent and 20.9 per cent respectively, on a square metre basis, for its operational properties. 

Since 2008, the group has already lowered its carbon emission intensity by 29.8 per cent, surpassing its 2020 target of 23 per cent.

Last year, CapitaLand inked Asia's first and largest real estate sustainability-linked loan with DBS.

CapitaLand closed unchanged on Wednesday at S$3.29 before the announcement.

Real Estate

Moody’s confirms Frasers Centrepoint Trust’s Baa1 rating; outlook stable

UK mortgage approvals climb to highest in more than two years

Top Global 'still evaluating' options to purchase office-retail units from Allied Tech director

London home sellers offer ever-growing discounts

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2%

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

MAS.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

doc75k4sy902xwedqesh5u_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening