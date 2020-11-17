You are here

Home > Real Estate

CapitaLand to grow China exposure in high-growth sectors

Property giant aims to hit S$5b in investments over next few years, from S$1.5b
Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20201117_RMCAPL17_4329259.jpg
Upon completion of the proposed deal, CapitaLand plans to enter into a joint venture with CRCT on the Ascendas Xinsu portfolio in Suzhou.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Singapore

CAPITALAND has targeted to grow its China exposure in the "new economy" sector to S$5 billion over the next few years, from S$1.5 billion.

This will be done by redeploying part of the capital from asset recycling to new economy assets such as business parks, logistics and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

New home sales set to rise after falling in Oct on fewer launches, options curb

Mapletree Industrial Trust awards S$127.1m Kallang contract to Lum Chang

China Evergrande feels the squeeze in key shadow financing market

China Oct new home prices cool, property investment accelerates

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese chain Seiyu

Singapore seen as one of most active capital sources in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for