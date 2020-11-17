CapitaLand to grow China exposure in high-growth sectors

Get our introductory offer at only
CAPITALAND has targeted to grow its China exposure in the "new economy" sector to S$5 billion over the next few years, from S$1.5 billion.
This will be done by redeploying part of the capital from asset recycling to new economy assets such as business parks, logistics and...
