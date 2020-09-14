CapLand private fund in exclusive talks to buy ABI Plaza

Get our introductory offer at only
A PRIVATE fund managed by CapitaLand is understood to be the frontrunner for ABI Plaza, a 12-storey freehold office building in the Tanjong Pagar area.
Talk on the grapevine is that an entity linked to the private fund is in exclusive discussions to buy ABI Plaza at about...
