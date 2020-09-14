You are here

CapLand private fund in exclusive talks to buy ABI Plaza

The price is expected to be about S$206m for the 12-storey office block, with redevelopment potential
Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

ABI PLaza, with triple frontages on Keppel, Tanjong Pagar and Lim Teck Kim roads, is owned by listed MYP, which paid S$175 million for the freehold property in 2011.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Singapore

A PRIVATE fund managed by CapitaLand is understood to be the frontrunner for ABI Plaza, a 12-storey freehold office building in the Tanjong Pagar area.

Talk on the grapevine is that an entity linked to the private fund is in exclusive discussions to buy ABI Plaza at about...

