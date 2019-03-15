CBRE capital markets director to join James Koh private unit

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SEASONED shophouse and strata commercial property agent Sammi Lim is joining JK Global Capital, a private vehicle that Fragrance Group boss James Koh Wee Meng used to privatise Global Premium Hotels in 2017.
Ms Lim's appointment as chief executive of JK Global Capital,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg