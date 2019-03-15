You are here

CBRE capital markets director to join James Koh private unit

Sammi Lim will be leaving CBRE after nine years to become CEO of JK Global Capital, which holds the privatised Global Premium Hotels portfolio of 23 hotels in Singapore
Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Ms Lim said she looks forward to driving the company's growth and building on its success through acquisitions into various asset classes in and beyond Singapore.

SEASONED shophouse and strata commercial property agent Sammi Lim is joining JK Global Capital, a private vehicle that Fragrance Group boss James Koh Wee Meng used to privatise Global Premium Hotels in 2017.

Ms Lim's appointment as chief executive of JK Global Capital,

